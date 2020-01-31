Friday, January 31, 2020
Due to technical difficulties, 911 was disabled in Michigan for a few hours
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 11:01 AM
For a few hours Friday morning, a massive statewide crime spree a la The Purge
was theoretically possible as Michigan's 911 emergency system crashed.
"An update to the 911 system was attempted and there was a technical issue," a press release tweeted by Michigan State Police read, calling to mind the Keystone Cops.
According to CNN, the outage began around 2:30 a.m. and lasted until about 7:15 a.m. Of course, that didn't mean that the Great Lakes State had descended into lawless anarchy: MSP tweeted a list of alternate numbers people could use to contact police.
Still — what the hell, Michigan.
