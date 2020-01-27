News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 27, 2020

News Hits

Trump to deliver speech in Warren as polls show him struggling in Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech at a Warren auto parts supply company on Thursday, a day after he’s expected to sign a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s visit to Dana Incorporated is his first stop in the key battleground state in 2020. Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek in December, the same day the U.S. House voted to impeach him.

Polls show the president is trailing five of the Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan, which Trump won by just 0.25% in 2016.



Warren is an important city for presidential candidates. It’s the largest community in blue-collar Macomb County, where Trump won by 12 percentage points. Obama won the county by 9 percentage points in 2008, and 4 percentage points in 2012.

Macomb is the third most populated county in Michigan and the largest to vote for Trump.

In April, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. MDHHS investigates possible cases of novel coronavirus 2019 outbreak in Michigan Read More

  2. Detroit firefighters disciplined for posing in front of burning house Read More

  3. Struggling to breathe in 48217, Michigan’s most toxic ZIP code Read More

  4. Rep. Tlaib is running for a second term in Congress after strong first year Read More

  5. Trump's Dershowitz defense Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...