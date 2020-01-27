Trump to deliver speech in Warren as polls show him struggling in Michigan

click to enlarge
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech at a Warren auto parts supply company on Thursday, a day after he’s expected to sign a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
Trump’s visit to Dana Incorporated is his first stop in the key battleground state in 2020. Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek in December, the same day the U.S. House voted to impeach him.
Polls show the president is trailing
five of the Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan, which Trump won by just 0.25% in 2016.
Warren is an important city for presidential candidates. It’s the largest community in blue-collar Macomb County, where Trump won by 12 percentage points. Obama won the county by 9 percentage points in 2008, and 4 percentage points in 2012.
Macomb is the third most populated county in Michigan and the largest to vote for Trump.
In April, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at a rally
at Macomb Community College in Warren.
