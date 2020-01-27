The Skillman Foundation seeks submissions for 60 Examples of Detroit Genius social media campaign

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jeff Tabb courtesy of the Skillman Foundation
-
Students at the Motor City Street Dance Academy pose during their practice.
Do you know a young trumpeter who is bound to be the next Miles Davis? What about a math wiz who can multiply circles around you, or a runner who could win a race with the wind?
If so, a local philanthropy group wants to know about them.
The Skillman Foundation is celebrating 60 years of service by launching its 60 Examples of Detroit Genius social media campaign. The foundation wants to highlight the accomplishments of Detroit youth, and is currently seeking submissions.
“‘Genius’ is open for interpretation,” a news release reads. “We want to show youth with amazing accomplishments of all kinds including academics, arts, sports, service to the community, and more.”
The students who are submitted for consideration need not have received prior recognition for their achievements, as the Skillman Foundation seeks to put a spotlight on both those who have been celebrated in the past and those who haven’t.
Some examples of youth who will be featured in the campaign include Kaleb Waterman, a music producer, and Hunter Bailey, a super reader, as well as the Motor City Street Dance Academy and the Detroit Edison Public School Academy Varsity Girls Basketball team.
Visit skillman.org
to learn more about the campaign and how to nominate extraordinary youth. Nominees must be under 25 years old, and nominations will be accepted for the next few weeks.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.