3 of 4 suspected cases of coronavirus in Michigan turn up negative

Three suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Michigan have turned up negative, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services revealed Monday.A fourth possible case in Washtenaw County has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing.The three Michigan cases were among 32 in the U.S. that tested negative for coronavirus, which has killed 81 people in China, the CDC said Monday. Two of the patients live in Washtenaw County, and the other lives in Macomb County.The CDC has identified five positive cases of coronavirus in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington state. Another 110 suspected cases in 26 states are awaiting testing.In Michigan, the patients exhibited symptoms of a lower respiratory illness and had traveled to Wuhan, China, or had been in contact with someone who had.“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said Monday in a news release. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”The CDC has issued travel warnings discouraging Americans from traveling to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.More than 40 cases have been confirmed in a dozen other countries.