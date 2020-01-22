Rep. Tlaib is running for a second term in Congress after strong first year

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday she’s running for a second term in Congress.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to run for re-election to represent and serve the incredible residents of 13th Congressional District,” Tlaib said in a news release. "Together, we have worked tirelessly to deliver one of the best constituents service programs in the country to address the needs of everyday people and making sure it drives the legislative agenda in Washington, D.C.”
So far, no Democrats have announced plans to run against Tlaib in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress and one of the earliest supporters of impeaching President Trump, has become a household name and a target of right-wing hate groups. In her first week in office, Tlaib told an elated crowd
, “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”
In her home district, which includes a large chunk of Detroit and some of its suburbs, Tlaib is wildly popular. The progressive Democrat has taken on billionaires, insurance companies, and corporate polluters, and has advocated for clean air and water, a $15 minimum wage, Medicare-for-all, and debt-free college.
While the national media has cast a spotlight on her positions on Trump and Israel, Tlaib has focused on constituent services by opening four neighborhood service centers and holding dozens of meetings with residents. The 43-year-old has co-sponsored hundreds of bills, including ones aimed at banning facial recognition technology, prioritizing vulnerable communities for environmental cleanups, and lowering auto insurance costs.
Tlaib has already raised more than $1.6 million dollars for her re-election campaign and received numerous endorsements from labor and progressive groups, including UAW Region 1A, UNITE HERE! Local 24, Michigan Teamsters Joint Council No. 43, National Nurses Association, 13th Congressional District Democratic Party, Democracy for America, MoveOn, Justice Democrats, Sierra Club Independent Action, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
In 2008, Tlaib made history by becoming the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature. She served three terms in the state House, earning a reputation as a tenacious advocate of environmental and racial justice.
Tlaib, the oldest of 14 children, was born and raised in southwest Detroit and is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. She is the mother of two boys.
