Articles of impeachment autographed by Trump in Michigan expected to fetch $50K-$100K at auction

This is too much.

One lucky oligarch will soon be able to be the proud owner of a one-of-a-kind copy of President Donald Trump's autograph — one that happens to be scrawled on his own articles of impeachment.



The signature originated at Trump's Dec. 18 rally in Battle Creek, where a man named Jonathan Moore reportedly printed out a copy for the president to sign. The House of Representatives voted to move forward with the impeachment during the rally.



The autograph heads to auction at Goldin Auctions on Monday, Jan. 20.



According to TMZ, experts predict the document could fetch anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000.



