Friday, January 17, 2020

News Hits

Articles of impeachment autographed by Trump in Michigan expected to fetch $50K-$100K at auction

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge This is too much. - GOLDIN AUCTIONS
  • Goldin Auctions
  • This is too much.

One lucky oligarch will soon be able to be the proud owner of a one-of-a-kind copy of President Donald Trump's autograph — one that happens to be scrawled on his own articles of impeachment.

The signature originated at Trump's Dec. 18 rally in Battle Creek, where a man named Jonathan Moore reportedly printed out a copy for the president to sign. The House of Representatives voted to move forward with the impeachment during the rally.

The autograph heads to auction at Goldin Auctions on Monday, Jan. 20.

According to TMZ, experts predict the document could fetch anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000.

News Hits

