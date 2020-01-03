Major Magic's plots resurrection in metro Detroit with games, pizza, and yes, the animatronic band

click to enlarge Sparks Pinball Museum Facebook

Looks like 2020 is shaping up to be a majorly magic one in Clinton Township.

It was announced Thursday that the beloved family-focused midwest pizza and entertainment chain Major Magic's would return to southeast Michigan, not too far from its last location on Gratiot Avenue, which opened in 1982 and shuttered in the early 2000s.

“We are bringing it back to life,” franchisee Dennis McDonnell told The Macomb Daily. “This is not the old Major Magic's All-Star Pizza Review. This is a new century of family entertainment.”

McDonnell and his partners teamed up with Sparks Pinball Museum for Major Magic's reincarnation. According to a post made by the Chesterfield Township-based arcade, they will be providing the new Major Magic's with pinball and video arcade games, some of which were used in original Major Magic's locations. The partnership will also see the revival of fully-restored animatronic Rock-and-Roll Rebellion band members Sergeant Pepperoni, Flash, Barbara Sstringband, Rock the Croc, and Major.

The reincarnation has been teased on Major Magic's Facebook since 2017. The page has also been used to post nostalgic videos, memorabilia, and updates on character restoration as well as posing questions to followers as to what they would like to see in the reviving the Major Magic's concept.

On a post made in 2018, one Facebook user said that the new location should offer the original pizza. Another suggested they do an adult night, while another commenter echoed the sentiments of many of those eagerly following Major Magic's progress: “More of the same.”

Major Magic's is expected to open later this month through early February.



