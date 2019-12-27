Snowflake white supremacists target wrong home in Michigan, horrifying a young family

click to enlarge
Dawn Shea was shocked when an FBI agent and cop knocked on her front door in Dexter.
She and her family had recently moved from Denver to enjoy a simpler life in a small town. She was pregnant with her second child.
The law enforcement officers told her that white supremacists had shared the address of her new home on the internet. Turns out, hate-mongers mistakingly believed the home was owned by Daniel Harper, a podcaster who combats white nationalism on “I Don’t Speak German.”
The home was previously owned by Daniel Harper, but not the podcaster. He just had the same name.
Believing they had found the podcaster’s home, the not-so-bright white supremacists began targeting the family’s home with hate messages. In September, a U.S. Army soldier in Kansas was arrested on accusations
of providing instructions online about how to build bombs to burn down Harper’s house.
“They’ve got the wrong home,” Dawn Shea, who recently gave birth to her second child, told MLive.com
.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.