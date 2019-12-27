News Hits

Friday, December 27, 2019

News Hits

Snowflake white supremacists target wrong home in Michigan, horrifying a young family

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 11:40 AM

  Shutterstock.com

Dawn Shea was shocked when an FBI agent and cop knocked on her front door in Dexter.

She and her family had recently moved from Denver to enjoy a simpler life in a small town. She was pregnant with her second child.

The law enforcement officers told her that white supremacists had shared the address of her new home on the internet. Turns out, hate-mongers mistakingly believed the home was owned by Daniel Harper, a podcaster who combats white nationalism on “I Don’t Speak German.”



The home was previously owned by Daniel Harper, but not the podcaster. He just had the same name.

Believing they had found the podcaster’s home, the not-so-bright white supremacists began targeting the family’s home with hate messages. In September, a U.S. Army soldier in Kansas was arrested on accusations of providing instructions online about how to build bombs to burn down Harper’s house.

“They’ve got the wrong home,” Dawn Shea, who recently gave birth to her second child, told MLive.com.

News Hits

