News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 23, 2019

News Hits

Green liquid that oozed onto I-696 is likely the toxic chemical featured in 'Erin Brockovich'

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Michigan Department of Transportation
  • Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696.

A bright green liquid that was oozing onto I-696 in Madison Heights is likely a cancer-causing chemical featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich,” according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The substance was discovered Friday coming from a retaining wall along the freeway, prompting a multi-jurisdictional investigation and cleanup.

State officials believe the substance was hexavalent chromium, a toxic and harmful chemical that appeared to come from Electro-Plating Services, which regulators forced to close in 2016 after inspectors discovered hundreds of containers of hazardous waste at the site. The owner, Gary Sayers, was sentenced to one year in federal prison on a charge of illegally storing the waste.



The substance is known to cause cancer and is harmful to the respiratory system, liver, kidneys, skin, and eyes, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tested the substance Friday and is expecting results back early this week.

State and federal officials said there was no immediate danger to the public.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Freeway traffic blocked as Camaro does donuts in Detroit Read More

  2. Savage Love: Is it normal to have blood in my ejaculate? Read More

  3. Major polluter US Steel is idling plants near Detroit and laying off employees Read More

  4. Watch this guy masterfully drive backward down Eight Mile Read More

  5. Rashida Tlaib was right: We impeached the motherfucker Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...