Green liquid that oozed onto I-696 is likely the toxic chemical featured in 'Erin Brockovich'

Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696.
A bright green liquid that was oozing onto I-696 in Madison Heights is likely a cancer-causing chemical featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich,” according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The substance was discovered Friday coming from a retaining wall along the freeway, prompting a multi-jurisdictional investigation and cleanup.
State officials believe the substance was hexavalent chromium, a toxic and harmful chemical that appeared to come from Electro-Plating Services, which regulators forced to close in 2016
after inspectors discovered hundreds of containers of hazardous waste at the site. The owner, Gary Sayers, was sentenced to one year
in federal prison on a charge of illegally storing the waste.
The substance is known to cause cancer
and is harmful to the respiratory system, liver, kidneys, skin, and eyes, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tested the substance Friday and is expecting results back early this week.
State and federal officials said there was no immediate danger to the public.
