Monday, December 23, 2019

Detroit Police chief to I-94 donuts driver: 'we are going to arrest you and seize your vehicle'

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 10:17 AM

Red Camero blows donuts on I-94. - CORECITY.CC ON INSTAGRAM
  • Corecity.cc on Instagram
  • Red Camero blows donuts on I-94.

Now they’re "on 94 with it."

A group of people blocked traffic on I-94 in Detroit so a driver operating a red Camaro could do donuts in a video posted on Instagram Sunday night.

Less than six months ago, a viral video showed Dodge Hellcats doing donuts on a darkened stretch of the John C. Lodge Freeway.



"We on the Lodge wit it!" a young woman exclaimed.

The phrase became a popular meme and even inspired a music video.

In the latest video, a spectator yelled, "We’re on I-94 with it, baby. Fuck the traffic."

Detroit Police Chief James Craig reacted angrily to the Lodge video, saying, "We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city."

In a press conference on Monday, Craig vowed that he would find the Camaro driver.

"Here is my message to them: we are going to find you," he said, according to the Detroit News. "When we do, we are going to arrest you and seize your vehicle."

View this post on Instagram

FUCK TRAFFIC #TSNLS

A post shared by Core City (@corecity.cc) on


Archives

