Detroit Police chief to I-94 donuts driver: 'we are going to arrest you and seize your vehicle'

Corecity.cc on Instagram
Red Camero blows donuts on I-94.
Now they’re "on 94 with it."
A group of people blocked traffic on I-94 in Detroit so a driver operating a red Camaro could do donuts in a video posted on Instagram Sunday night.
Less than six months ago, a viral video showed Dodge Hellcats doing donuts
on a darkened stretch of the John C. Lodge Freeway.
"We on the Lodge wit it!" a young woman exclaimed.
The phrase became a popular meme
and even inspired a music video.
In the latest video, a spectator yelled, "We’re on I-94 with it, baby. Fuck the traffic."
Detroit Police Chief James Craig reacted angrily to the Lodge video, saying, "We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city."
In a press conference on Monday, Craig vowed that he would find the Camaro driver.
"Here is my message to them: we are going to find you," he said, according to the Detroit News
. "When we do, we are going to arrest you and seize your vehicle."
