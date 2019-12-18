News Hits

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Watch this guy masterfully drive backward down Eight Mile

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab/Facebook

From the city that brought you “we on the Lodge wit it” comes yet another tale of incredible vehicular stunt work, this time, on Eight Mile.

Remember when not-Paul Walker learns to drift without hitting shit in 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and when he completes his training all of his new Japanese friends go crazy with celebration? Well, no one is more excited for masterful driving quite like the folks who documented the latest entry in the unofficial “shit you only see in Detroit” file.


In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night by Keshawn Dawson, a driver can be seen cruising backward down Eight Mile. The video was captured by Dawson and a friend on their way home from work, both of whom can be heard cackling in awe of the driver's impeccable steering.



“He's driving that bitch and staying in the lane,” the spontaneous videographer repeats, noting that the driver is cruising as if he were going forward.

Since its posting, the video has amassed close to 95,000 views and has been shared on Twitter where some folks have expressed a mix of amusement and concern for the passengers of the rogue vehicle, who appear to be children.

But one Twitter user has some sympathy for the struggle and shuts down anyone trying to judge what is likely a tough situation.


Most comments, though, applaud the driver for his skills.



One Facebook comment reads like poetry: “his hand steady. Driving that thing like Diddy in the hypnotize video.”

And Facebook's Robert Andino whipped up a meme: 

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-12-18_at_9.38.44_am.png

OK — so the driver was likely not practicing his skills as a flex. As many of the video's commenters point out, the driver likely has transmission issues, which could range from low transmission fluid, speed sensor misfiring, or, worst-case scenario, a faulty transmission — which could cost upwards of $3,400 to replace.


Tony Harrison thinks the driver deserves a new whip.

Fuck the car. One user is calling upon a higher power to get him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

We may not know how or if our hero made it home safely, but we do know Detroit is home to some of the most gifted drivers and for that, we are #Blessed.



