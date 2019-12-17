'Heartbroken' Rep. Haley Stevens now supports impeaching Trump

click to enlarge Campaign photo

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills.

All seven Democrats representing Michigan in the U.S. House now appear to be in favor of impeaching President Trump.Rep. Haley Stevens, who represents a district that voted for Trump in 2016, announced Tuesday afternoon that she plans to vote in favor of impeachment after a "careful review of the evidence unearthed by the impeachment inquiry.""It is clear that President Trump solicited interference from Ukraine in the 2020 United States presidential election and used the powers of his high office to pressure the government of Ukraine to comply," Stevens said in a statement. “By asking for a political favor in exchange for vital military and security assistance that Congress had already appropriated, President Trump jeopardized our national security by leaving a strategic ally vulnerable to Russian aggression. These actions are a dangerous abuse of power, and they must not go unchecked. In addition, throughout the impeachment process the Trump Administration has defied lawful subpoenas and refused to cooperate with Congress which has led to the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.”The Rochester Hills Democrat, who won in a traditionally Republican district, has faced relentless pressure from Republicans and Democrats in and outside of her district. Presidential Coalition, a group led by conservative activist David Bossie, has targeted Stevens and six other Democrats in swing districts as part of an expensive ad campaign.On Monday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whose district also voted for Trump in 2016, announced she intends to support impeachment.Stevens said Trump's actions left her with no choice.“The facts are clear that President Trump abused the powers of his high office and deliberately obstructed the congressional investigation into this abuse,” Stevens said in the statement. “I love our country and I am truly heartbroken that the President’s actions have led to this.”Stevens said she remains committed to working with both sides of the aisle.“I want my constituents to know that my desire to deliver for them has never been stronger and I will continue to work with all of my colleagues to deliver for Michigan families,” she said. “Since the impeachment inquiry began in September, I have introduced and passed bipartisan bills focused on health care, manufacturing, and education, convened a bipartisan field hearing in Livonia to discuss the future of mobility in suburban communities, and launched a Task Force to address our plastic waste problem.”