Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Detroit police investigate possible noose found hanging in precinct lobby
Posted
By Steve Neavling
on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:33 AM
click to enlarge
-
DPD
-
Suspected noose hanging from a ceiling in the lobby of the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct.
Detroit police are investigating the discovery of a possible noose hanging from a ceiling in the lobby of the 11th precinct building on the city's east side.
A city worker found the loop while removing ceiling tiles as part of a renovation project. An officer posted a photo of the suspected noose on social media. A supervisor has since removed the dangling object.
Some officers believe one of the employees working on renovations tied the noose to a rafter after he was caught on surveillance keying a Black officer’s car, WXYZ reports
.
Police declined to discuss the issue until the investigation is complete.
Tags: Detroit, Detroit police, racism, noose, investigation, 11th precinct, Image