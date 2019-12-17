Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Detroit police investigate possible noose found hanging in precinct lobby

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Suspected noose hanging from a ceiling in the lobby of the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct. - DPD
  • DPD
  • Suspected noose hanging from a ceiling in the lobby of the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct.
Detroit police are investigating the discovery of a possible noose hanging from a ceiling in the lobby of the 11th precinct building on the city's east side.

A city worker found the loop while removing ceiling tiles as part of a renovation project. An officer posted a photo of the suspected noose on social media. A supervisor has since removed the dangling object.

Some officers believe one of the employees working on renovations tied the noose to a rafter after he was caught on surveillance keying a Black officer’s car, WXYZ reports.

Police declined to discuss the issue until the investigation is complete.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mohawked vigilante trips man running from police in Royal Oak Read More

  2. Rep. Haley Stevens is lone Michigan Democrat in US House still unsure about impeachment Read More

  3. Detroit-area tattoo artist Alexander Boyko arrested on sexual misconduct charges Read More

  4. Savage Love: I turned my husband into a kink monster Read More

  5. Detroit PD's drug unit ensnared in 'major corruption investigation,' raising troubling questions about past convictions Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...