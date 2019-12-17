News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

News Hits

Detroit is full of assholes, according to study

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge homeless.jpg

Detroit couldn't care less, at least according to one recent study.

A new ranking by personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to measure their "spirit of compassion." Perhaps not surprising, Detroit ranked among the lowest — clocking in at No. 94.

Wallethub compared the cities across three key dimensions. Detroit scored 72 in "caring for the community," 98 in "caring for the vulnerable," and 79 in "caring for the workforce."

The authors used data including share of sheltered homeless people, number of volunteering hours per capita, and share of income donated to charity. They then evaluated those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, grading each on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of caring.

Detroit ranked No. 1, however, when it came to having the highest percentage of workers who carpool — although our region's notoriously bad public transportation is certainly a factor here.

Of course, the real conversation to be had is about what decades of austerity does to the soul of a city.

You can read more here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Haley Stevens is lone Michigan Democrat in US House still unsure about impeachment Read More

  2. Mohawked vigilante trips man running from police in Royal Oak Read More

  3. Detroit police investigate possible noose found hanging in precinct lobby Read More

  4. Detroit-area tattoo artist Alexander Boyko arrested on sexual misconduct charges Read More

  5. Savage Love: I turned my husband into a kink monster Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...