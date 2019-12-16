News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

News Hits

Mohawked vigilante trips man running from police in Royal Oak

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JACK HUFFMAN
  • Courtesy of Jack Huffman
A man with a mighty mohawk decided to take the law into his own hands. Or rather, he decided to put his best foot forward.

Jack Huffman of Royal Oak was on his routine walk on Saturday morning when he saw police cars chasing after a man. When the suspect jumped over a fence, he landed right where Huffman was standing. Huffman made a split-second decision to interfere.

"One of the guys had jumped the fence into the Rite Aid where I was standing and and just came right my way," the distinctly coiffed Huffman told WDIV. "I just turned down and stuck my big foot out there and tripped him up in the road."

The department tells Metro Times the suspect, a 24-year man from Detroit, was arrested for fleeing, eluding, and obstructing a misdemeanor warrant.

“I had about three seconds to figure out whether or not I was going to get into it. I just decided, 'OK. Let's get out there and do it,'" Huffman told WDIV. "That's just me, I can't help it. To just see something or see someone who needs help — I'll be right there."

Huffman likes to walk. Earlier this year, he trekked across the U.S. in 79 days.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit-area tattoo artist Alexander Boyko arrested on sexual misconduct charges Read More

  2. Detroit PD's drug unit ensnared in 'major corruption investigation,' raising troubling questions about past convictions Read More

  3. Savage Love: I turned my husband into a kink monster Read More

  4. DTE Energy is quietly funding Detroit community leaders who publicly support the company Read More

  5. Train hauling hazardous materials derails in Southwest Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...