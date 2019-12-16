Mohawked vigilante trips man running from police in Royal Oak

click to enlarge
A man with a mighty mohawk decided to take the law into his own hands. Or rather, he decided to put his best foot forward.
Jack Huffman of Royal Oak was on his routine walk on Saturday morning when he saw police cars chasing after a man. When the suspect jumped over a fence, he landed right where Huffman was standing. Huffman made a split-second decision to interfere.
"One of the guys had jumped the fence into the Rite Aid where I was standing and and just came right my way," the distinctly coiffed Huffman told WDIV
. "I just turned down and stuck my big foot out there and tripped him up in the road."
The department tells Metro Times
the suspect, a 24-year man from Detroit, was arrested for fleeing, eluding, and obstructing a misdemeanor warrant.
“I had about three seconds to figure out whether or not I was going to get into it. I just decided, 'OK. Let's get out there and do it,'" Huffman told WDIV. "That's just me, I can't help it. To just see something or see someone who needs help — I'll be right there."
Huffman likes to walk. Earlier this year, he trekked across the U.S. in 79 days
.
