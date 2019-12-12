News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

News Hits

Detroit-area tattoo artist Alexander Boyko arrested for sexual misconduct after women came forward on social media

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A Detroit-area tattoo artist who was the center of social media controversy and the subject of a 2018 Jezebel article was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Alexander Boyko, 26, from Livonia, was arrested in Wayne County on a warrant for three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, charges that are misdemeanors carrying a maximum penalty of two years. The victim was identified as a 24-year-old woman from Redford Township who alleged "inappropriate sexual contact" from April to June 2015, according to a press release from the Wayne County assistant prosecutor.

Jezebel spoke to seven of Boyko's accusers, who alleged the artist inappropriately touched, harassed, or assaulted them. He was also accused of allegedly soliciting nude photos under the guise of using them to draw tattoo outlines and sending unsolicited nude photos of himself.

The report and arrest followed a social media campaign detailing allegations against Boyko; those behind it told Jezebel that at least 200 others came forward with their similar allegations in its aftermath.

Boyko's attorney Jeffrey Perlman told Jezebel that the accusations were a "marketing scam" perpetrated by a rival tattoo artist. Boyko filed defamation lawsuits against three tattoo artists who spoke out against him and sent one of the women behind the social media campaign a cease and desist.

Boyko had recently worked at Sun House tattoo studio in Detroit, in addition to other studios in the Midwest and Los Angeles. Sun House could not be reached for comment.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit PD's drug unit ensnared in 'major corruption investigation,' raising troubling questions about past convictions Read More

  2. Detroit not prepared for recession, Moody's report says Read More

  3. Buttigieg's work for Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield under scrutiny Read More

  4. Thanos creator Jim Starlin condemns Trump's 'Avengers: Infinity War' campaign video Read More

  5. DTE Energy is quietly funding Detroit community leaders who publicly support the company Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...