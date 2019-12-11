Thanos creator Jim Starlin condemns Trump's 'Avengers: Infinity War' campaign video

click to enlarge Screengrab/Twitter

If it's any consolation, Thanos is defeated shortly after this clip.

Before willing death to half of life in the universe with a snap of his blinged-out fingers in 2018's blockbuster superhero saga Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, played by a purple, CGI-heavy Josh Brolin, tells Thor, played by a very hot Chris Hemsworth, that he should have aimed for the head, not the heart, in attempt to kill the ego-maniacal madman.



In the case of President Donald Trump and the Photoshop-competent folks behind his latest campaign troll, they heeded Thanos' advice in that they went for the head ... swapping Trump's head with Thanos'. In a 21-second clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday following the introduction of two articles of impeachment by House Democrats against the president, Trump, er, Thanos snaps his fingers and utters the line from the film, “I am inevitable,” before the clip cuts to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turning to dust mid-speech, just like the fate assigned to Thanos' victims — because nothing screams re-election than aligning yourself with a genocidal space alien.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019