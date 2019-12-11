Thanos creator Jim Starlin condemns Trump's 'Avengers: Infinity War' campaign video

click to enlarge
If it's any consolation, Thanos is defeated shortly after this clip.
Before willing death to half of life in the universe with a snap of his blinged-out fingers in 2018's blockbuster superhero saga Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, played by a purple, CGI-heavy Josh Brolin, tells Thor, played by a very hot Chris Hemsworth, that he should have aimed for the head, not the heart, in attempt to kill the ego-maniacal madman.
In the case of President Donald Trump and the Photoshop-competent folks behind his latest campaign troll, they heeded Thanos' advice in that they went for the head ... swapping Trump's head with Thanos'. In a 21-second clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday following the introduction of two articles of impeachment by House Democrats against the president, Trump, er, Thanos snaps his fingers and utters the line from the film, “I am inevitable,” before the clip cuts to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turning to dust mid-speech, just like the fate assigned to Thanos' victims — because nothing screams re-election than aligning yourself with a genocidal space alien.
But Jim Starlin, 70 — the Michigan-born comic illustrator, writer, and creator of Thanos — spoke out on Tuesday, saying he felt violated by the misappropriation of his famous Marvel villain, which he created while studying at Oakland Community College.
“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer," Starlin told The Hollywood Reporter
. "How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”
"The Mad Titan" Thanos made his Marvel debut in a 1973 issue of The Invincible Iron Man
#55 and deviated slightly in appearance due to some edits by Marvel editor Roy Thomas, who made the purple asshole more swole
to rival DC Comics' Darkseid. In the '90s, Starlin created the "Infinity" trilogy, which would become the source material for both Infinity War
and Endgame.
Starlin's final installment of Thanos' storyline, Thanos: The Infinity Ending,
was released in October. Starlin is also credited for creating Drax the Destroyer and Gamora of Marvel's The Guardians of The Galaxy
, a series which he created alongside childhood friend and fellow Michigander, Al Milgrom
.
Of course, in the Avengers saga finale — this year's massive three-hour opus, Avengers: Endgame
— Thanos' finger-snapping success of the previous film is soon thwarted by the scheming of the surviving Avengers (and, well, whatever Antman is) because as Starlin suggested, all nightmares eventually come to an end. Here's to hoping life imitates Marvel art in 2020. (Suck it, Scorsese.
)
