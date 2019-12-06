East Grand Rapids kindergartner's adoption cheered on by classmates

click to enlarge Photo by Carlie Allen courtesy of East Grand Rapids Public Schools



During Kent County court's annual Adoption Day, one kindergartner was accompanied by his classmates and teacher as he was formally adopted.



Local WOOD TV reports that Michael Clark Jr., a student at Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids, had been living with Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton as a foster child since last year. On Thursday, 17th Circuit Court Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner made Melvin and Eaton Michael's legal parents.

A video, which has gone viral, shows Michael's classmates and teacher waving paper hearts during the ceremony.





Eaton told WOOD TV that Michael had requested his class be present for his adoption. "We asked him and he said, 'You know, the class is kind of my family.' And he wanted them to be there," Eaton said.

Kerry McGee, Michael's teacher, told WOOD TV the day taught her students an important lesson about love and community. "We rise when we support others," she said.