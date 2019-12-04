Email
Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Holy shit, we got a letter!

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 6:00 AM

Dear Editor,

I like the features “News & Views,” “Feedback,” and “This Modern World.” Maybe “Feedback” could include more letters. Advertisements for places like “The Morrie” should have a separate page. I like everything in your news content. Let us hope Donald Trump will be voted out of office in November 2020.

Sincerely,
Frank Podsadlo


We’re going to level with you, Frank: The reason our “Feedback” section is not bigger is that people just don’t really write letters anymore. Most weeks, we cull our comments from our Facebook and Twitter feeds, or the comments underneath the articles online. When you filter out the ones that are inaccurate, racist, or obviously the work of Russian disinformation campaigns, there’s not much left to work with.

If you want your voices heard, you can send letters to Metro Times c/o Lee DeVito, 30 E. Canfield St., Detroit, MI, 48201, or via email at letters@metrotimes.com.

Regarding your last point, we concur.

