Abdul El-Sayed returns the favor, endorses Bernie Sanders

click to enlarge
-
Tom Perkins
-
Abdul El-Sayed.
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat who ran for governor of Michigan last year, has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
El-Sayed’s endorsement comes just weeks after other popular progressives, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib
, threw their support behind Sanders.
“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed,” Sanders said in a news release. “He knows we need a Medicare for All, single-payer system and a government that represents all the people – not just the insurance companies and drug companies. We will together finish what we started in 2016 and transform our country so it works for all of us.”
A former health director for the city of Detroit, El-Sayed became a popular and influential progressive voice in Michigan during and after his 2018 gubernatorial candidacy. In the final days of El-Sayed’s campaign, Sanders came to Michigan to rally for the young Democrat
.
“Every time, whether it comes to health care, whether it comes to housing, whether it comes to a job that pays a living wage, Bernie Sanders is the answer,” El-Sayed said in a video posted on social media by Sanders’ campaign.
In the 2016 Democratic Michigan primary, Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in a surprise upset. He continues to poll strong in Michigan. As of Thursday, a FiveThirtyEight aggregate poll
found Sanders just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, 34% to 28%.
“We’re not just fighting to beat Trump, but to build the after-Trump,” El-Sayed tweeted. “Bernie understands that those teachers, nurses, and line workers are the ones who will do it. And they have made it clear that Bernie’s is the movement they trust to do it.”
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.