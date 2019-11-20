Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Detroit funeral home where nearly 300 fetuses were found loses license
By Steve Neavling
on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 11:46 AM
A ramshackle Detroit funeral home where the remains of nearly 300 fetuses, infants, and adults were discovered last year
won’t be allowed to reopen for at least a decade.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) announced Tuesday that it had issued final orders revoking the licenses of Cantrell Funeral Home and its last-known director Raymond Cantrell for at least 10 years. The state also revoked the license of the funeral home’s last-known manager Jameca Boone for at least three years.
The funeral home also was fined $115,000.
The state originally suspended Cantrell Funeral Home’s license on April 25 after inspectors found filthy conditions and an improperly stored body on the property at Mack Avenue and Garland Street on the city’s east side. Soon after that, inspectors found the remains of fetuses, infants, and adults and “extremely unsanitary conditions.”
The funeral home also faked a burial of a 62-year-old woman whose body was discovered in the garage, a lawsuit alleges
.
