News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

News Hits

How the future of an Alaskan National Forest could impact Michigan

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 9:41 AM

Hiawatha National Forest has 8,000 inventoried roadless acres. - BOB NICHOLS/USDA
  • Bob Nichols/USDA
  • Hiawatha National Forest has 8,000 inventoried roadless acres.

The Trump administration wants to reverse roadless protections for the country's largest national forest, and opponents fear pristine land in Michigan and other states could be next. A U.S. House committee holds a hearing today on a proposal to fully exempt the Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska from the 2001 Roadless Rule.

Lexi Hackett has lived in the area all her life and, as a commercial fisher, says she's concerned that opening the Tongass land for development would hurt crucial salmon habitat and the local fishing industry.

"It's a really breathtaking and special place that deserves to be protected," she says, "not just out of the philosophy that we should keep some things in their beautiful, natural state in our world, but also because it does provide an abundance of resources."



Supporters of the exemption have argued that roadless restrictions curb economic growth and that more access is needed for timber and energy exploration. However, Hackett contends that a rollback in the Tongass could create a domino effect for all 58 million roadless acres in the United States. Between the Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee, and Ottawa national forests, Michigan has roughly 16,000 designated roadless acres.

Mike Dombeck, former chief of the U.S. Forest Service, says he thinks the timber industry simply is trying to gain more access than other interests. He adds that the recreation, tourism, and commercial fishing industries make up one-fourth of the economy and jobs in that part of Alaska.

"So that, compared to the 1% of the timber industry, really should tell us that the future of the Tongass National Forest is really about recreation, tourism, clean water, and keeping wild places wild," he says.

Dombeck adds that it's estimated that the nation is losing open space at a rate of two football fields every minute, and notes that national forest lands belong to all Americans.

Comments on the changes to the Roadless Rule are being accepted here until Dec. 17. The public-hearing schedule is online at fs.usda.gov, the Roadless Rule is at fs.fed.us, and information on the subcommittee hearing is at naturalresources.house.gov. Public comments can be made at usda.gov.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. No, the city of Royal Oak doesn't have ejaculating, dick-shaped holiday decor Read More

  2. Jimmy Fallon presents Michigan veteran with $50,000 Read More

  3. Detroit cop accused of demanding women's phone numbers had previous brushes with law Read More

  4. DTE and Consumers Energy are broken and dangerous. Is it time for publicly owned utilities? Read More

  5. What Monique Owens becoming Eastpointe's first Black woman mayor means Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...