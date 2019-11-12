Jimmy Fallon presents Michigan veteran with $50,000

Jimmy Fallon presented Michigan resident and 26-year U.S Air Force veteran Vernitta Love with $50,000 on The Tonight Show.
Love’s son, Aaron, nominated his mother to win $25,000 from the Home Depot Foundation: Operation Surprise.
The Foundation picks nominated veterans all over the country to give $25,000 for home repairs.
Many veterans were in the crowd for the show that night, and Love was shocked when Fallon called her name.
Joyful and teary-eyed, Love hugged Fallon and couldn’t believe what was happening.
The Home Depot Foundation doubled Love’s prize and gave her $50,000 instead of $25,000 when Aaron told them her story.
"Vernitta, is this your son Aaron?" Fallon asked. "Aaron is the one who nominated you. Aaron tell me a little about your mom."
"My mother is a single mother from the east side of Detroit. She raised me by herself," Aaron told Fallon.
"She’s retired, but at the same time I don’t know anybody more selfless than her. She gives to the homeless vets in our area and is always trying to do things in the community. I entered her in the contest because her house is home, but behind the scenes it’s a wreck."
Love was shocked when she found out she was given $25,000. But when Fallon broke the news and told her she was getting $50,000 instead, she was in disbelief.
"Congratulations to you and thank you for your service," Fallon told Love as she continued to cry tears of joy.
