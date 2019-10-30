News Hits

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Pit bull fatally mauls Hazel Park boy in front of his mother

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 10:47 AM

A pit bull mauled to death a 4-year-old boy inside his family’s Hazel Park home Tuesday evening, and his mother was hospitalized with non-life-threatening bite injuries, police said.

The 60-pound dog, which the family had been fostering, attacked the boy at about 6:45 p.m. and did not stop until police arrived with Tasers.

The boy’s 38-year-old mother also was injured while trying to defend her son. She cut the dog with a knife, but that wasn’t enough to stop the attack.

When officers arrived, they freed the boy by Tasering the dog, which ran out of the house. Officers tracked down the pit bull and took it to a local veterinarian office, where the dog was euthanized.

The boy, who was seriously wounded on the body and neck, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The attack comes less than three months after 9-year-old Emma Hernandez was fatally mauled by a pit bull in Detroit.

Metro Times looks at pit bull attacks in our cover story this week, showing how a lack of enforcement and negligent owners are creating a dangerous environment for residents in neighborhoods.
Related Detroit pit bull attacks shine light on owner negligence, enforcement: Companions or killers?
A boy plays with a dog at a park.
Detroit pit bull attacks shine light on owner negligence, enforcement
Companions or killers?
By Steve Neavling and Lee DeVito
Local News
