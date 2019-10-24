Kroger to host Drug Take Back events in Michigan on Saturday

click to enlarge VonaUA / Shutterstock

According to a 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, people who have access to drugs not prescribed to them often retrieve them from the medicine cabinets of family and friends. To help reduce access to unused and expired medications, Kroger and the Cardinal Health Foundation will host Drug Take Back events at over 200 pharmacies on Saturday.“Proper disposal of unused prescription medication helps keep drugs out of the wrong hands,” Jessie Cannon, Cardinal Health’s vice president of community Relations, said in a press release. “Safe disposal is one of the key medication safety messages of our Generation Rx program—and the Cardinal Health Foundation is pleased to join Kroger in hosting Drug Take-Back events.”The events are part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and collection sites will provide an anonymous and safe way to get rid of unused and expired prescription drugs. Law enforcement will be on site at each location to collect the medications, and signs in parking lots will indicate where drop-off locations are.Additionally, Kroger pharmacies will offer free DisposeRx packets for the at-home disposal of medications. Information on Generation Rx, a resource that educates readers on the safe use of medication, will also be offered by Kroger pharmacy associates.“The October Drug Take Back events are an important step to improving the health and welfare of people who reside in our local communities,” Ban George, Kroger’s Michigan division health and wellness merchandiser, said in a press release. “Kroger pharmacists are available to educate customers about proper medication use and disposal, and our pharmacies offer naloxone, the life-saving medication that helps rapidly reverse opioid overdose.”The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Below are the Kroger locations in Michigan hosting Drug Take Back events:1550 W. Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing1542 E. Pierson Road, Flushing108 W. Highland Road, Howell2808 Ashman St., Midland850 S. Monroe St., Monroe65 S. Livernois Road, Rochester Hills22332 E. Nine Mile Road, St. Clair Shores43893 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights2105 W. South Blvd., Troy3200 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti