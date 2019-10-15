SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

News Hits

'White Boy Rick' may finally be a free man sooner than expected

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge Richard Wershe Jr.'s mugshot circa 1987, left, and circa 2012, right. - MICHIGAN DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Dept. of Corrections
  • Richard Wershe Jr.'s mugshot circa 1987, left, and circa 2012, right.

Notorious teenage drug hustler and FBI informant Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. may be a free man sooner than expected after spending more than three decades in prison on drug charges.

Wershe, 50, is now scheduled to be released from a Florida prison on Aug. 17, more than eight months earlier than his initial release date, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Wershe was recently moved from Putnam Correctional Institution in East Palatka, Fla., to the Transition House of Kissimmee, a Florida prison that works with nonviolent offenders, according to the state's DOC.



Wershe, who was the subject of a movie called White Boy Rick, was just 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for possessing more than 650 grams of cocaine.

Wershe was Michigan’s longest serving nonviolent juvenile offender when he was paroled in 2017. But he never got a taste of freedom and was sent to a Florida prison following a 2006 conviction involving a car theft ring.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. whose Detroit house was mysteriously demolished did not tell police she requested a bid to have it demolished Read More

  2. Michigan’s ban on flavored nicotine vaping intact — at least for another day Read More

  3. Betsy DeVos could face jail time for collecting debt from former students of a bankrupt for-profit college Read More

  4. Some Black leaders are frustrated with Gretchen Whitmer’s urban policy Read More

  5. Michigan police chief fired after alleged sexual assault on a party bus Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...