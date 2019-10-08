SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

News Hits

Betsy DeVos could face jail time for collecting debt from former students of a bankrupt for-profit college

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge President-elect Donald Trump meets with Betsy DeVos at Trump International in Bedminister, New Jersey, on Nov. 19. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • President-elect Donald Trump meets with Betsy DeVos at Trump International in Bedminister, New Jersey, on Nov. 19.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in hot water after a judge found her department has been collecting debt from former students of a bankrupt, for-profit college — despite a 2018 court ruling ordering the department not to do so.

"At best it is gross negligence, at worst it's an intentional flouting of my order," U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim told lawyers Monday, Bloomberg reports.

The order stems from the case of Corinthian College Inc., once one of the nation's largest for-profit colleges, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015. The federal government ruled that up to 335,000 former students could erase their loan debt by checking a box and signing their names on a form and possibly receive a refund for past payments.

But when lawyers for the education department filed paperwork last month to show compliance with the court order, they revealed the department had continued to collect debt from at least 1,808 students.
Related The miseducation of Betsy DeVos: Don't be fooled — Trump's secretary of education knows exactly what she's doing
The miseducation of Betsy DeVos
Don't be fooled — Trump's secretary of education knows exactly what she's doing
By Jason Linkins and Phil Lewis
Local News
Kim is now collecting arguments from lawyers on both sides. It's unclear how much jail time DeVos would face if Kim finds her to be in contempt of the court, but Kim told lawyers on Monday, "it's good to know I have that ability."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Woman shows up to Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak with gory zombie makeup, causes a scare Read More

  2. Historic building to be demolished in downtown Detroit for a whopping 12 parking spaces Read More

  3. Porn video displayed on billboard over I-75 Read More

  4. Michigan State Police to begin roadside drug testing program that includes mouth swabs for oral screenings Read More

  5. It’s time for the Trump Show to end Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...