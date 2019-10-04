SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Friday, October 4, 2019

Nonprofit to offer free vet care to pets of Detroit's homeless on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 5:01 PM

  • Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock


The Street Dog Coalition, a Colorado-based company offering free veterinary services to the pets of people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, will hold a pop-up event in Detroit on Sunday.


In May 2015, the first Street Dog Coalition event was held in Fort Collins, Colorado. Twenty-five dogs and five cats were treated by a team of five veterinarians, four veterinary technicians, three veterinary students, and multiple volunteers. Since the first pop-up four years ago, 30 cities across the country have begun hosting clinics, and another 14 cities are planning events.


At the Detroit pop-up clinic, volunteer veterinarians will provide physical exams, parasite control, vaccinations, pet supplies, and vouchers for spaying and neutering services. Additionally, Street Medicine Detroit will offer medical check-ups for pet owners, and Burners Without Borders is supplying free clothing.


The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mariners Inn, a shelter and substance abuse treatment center located at 445 Ledyard St.



