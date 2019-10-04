Nonprofit to offer free vet care to pets of Detroit's homeless on Sunday

click to enlarge Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock



The Street Dog Coalition, a Colorado-based company offering free veterinary services to the pets of people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, will hold a pop-up event in Detroit on Sunday.

In May 2015, the first Street Dog Coalition event was held in Fort Collins, Colorado. Twenty-five dogs and five cats were treated by a team of five veterinarians, four veterinary technicians, three veterinary students, and multiple volunteers. Since the first pop-up four years ago, 30 cities across the country have begun hosting clinics, and another 14 cities are planning events.

At the Detroit pop-up clinic, volunteer veterinarians will provide physical exams, parasite control, vaccinations, pet supplies, and vouchers for spaying and neutering services. Additionally, Street Medicine Detroit will offer medical check-ups for pet owners, and Burners Without Borders is supplying free clothing.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mariners Inn, a shelter and substance abuse treatment center located at 445 Ledyard St.