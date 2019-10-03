News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

News Hits

Michigan police chief charged with sexually assaulting woman on party bus

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright. - CITY OF FREMONT
  • City of Fremont
  • Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright.

A western Michigan police chief is on paid leave after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on a party bus during a trip to a Detroit Tigers baseball game.

Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright, 48, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A woman told Michigan State Police that the chief was intoxicated and forcefully pushed his groin against her butt after making other unwanted sexual advances on June 8. Other women on the bus said the chief "smacked" their butts.



Fremont Mayor James Rynberg initially dismissed the accusations as "a huge misunderstanding" in an interview with Wood-TV8, saying he had "full faith in our chief of police."

The city of Fremont is conducting an internal investigation.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It’s time for the Trump Show to end Read More

  2. First responders, cops, and detention officers across the nation joined a Facebook group set up by a violent militia leader Read More

  3. Some Michigan cows are contaminated with PFAS, but the state won't test milk Read More

  4. Michigan's vaping ban goes into effect. Here's what you need to know Read More

  5. Michigan State Police to begin roadside drug testing program that includes mouth swabs for oral screenings Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...