Thursday, October 3, 2019
Michigan police chief charged with sexually assaulting woman on party bus
Posted
By Steve Neavling
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:45 AM
click to enlarge
-
City of Fremont
-
Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright.
A western Michigan police chief is on paid leave after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on a party bus during a trip to a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright, 48, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct
.
A woman told Michigan State Police that the chief was intoxicated and forcefully pushed his groin against her butt after making other unwanted sexual advances on June 8. Other women on the bus said the chief "smacked" their butts.
Fremont Mayor James Rynberg initially dismissed the accusations as "a huge misunderstanding" in an interview with Wood-TV8
, saying he had "full faith in our chief of police."
The city of Fremont is conducting an internal investigation.
