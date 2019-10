Michigan's ban on flavored vaping products faces last-minute challenge

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Flavored nicotine vaping products.

Just hours before Michigan begins enforcing its ban on flavored nicotine e-cigarettes, a state judge may decide Tuesday whether to allow vape shops to continue selling their products while the case plays out in court.Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens is holding a hearing in Petoskey at 3 p.m. to consider a vape shop’s request for an injunction.Mark Slis, owner of 906 Vapor in Houghton, filed a lawsuit against the state last week, arguing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban is illegal and will force his shop to close.On Monday, Stephens rejected Slis’ request for a temporary restraining order, which would have temporarily halted the ban.A federal judge on Monday also denied a similar request made by Mister E-Liquid, a Michigan-based maker of popular flavored vape juices. The company, which has 80 employees, says the ban may lead to bankruptcy. In that case , U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker said he would consider the company’s request for a preliminary injunction after giving the state 14 days to respond.“Not over,” Mister E-Liquid’s attorney Azim Chowdhury tweeted Monday evening.Whitmer became the first governor to announce a ban on flavored nicotine products amid a mysterious, vaping-related lung illness that has sickened more than 500 people and killed at least 19 people. But the illness appears to be primarily linked to cannabis vaping , not flavored nicotine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.Rhode Island, New York, and Massachusetts have also banned flavored nicotine vaping products. They, too, are facing legal challenges.In a brief filed Monday, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office argued the ban likely won’t force vaping-related businesses to close because they’re still allowed to sell e-liquids that are tobacco-flavored and ones that don’t contain nicotine.