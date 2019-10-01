Michigan State Police to begin roadside drug testing program that includes mouth swabs for oral screenings

click to enlarge Jack Cronkhite / Shutterstock

Adrian Township Police Department

Allegan County Sheriff's Department

Alma Department of Public Safety

Alpena Police Department

Ann Arbor Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

Battle Creek Police Department

Bay City Police Department

Bay County Sheriff's Office

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

Bloomfield Township Police Department

Cadillac Police Department

Canton Township Police Department

Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office

Chikaming Township Police Department

Clawson Police Department

Dearborn Police Department

Escanaba Department of Public Safety

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Grand Rapids Police Department

Grand Valley State University Police Department

Greenville Department of Public Safety

Hamburg Township Police Department

Imlay City Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lapeer Police Department

Lincoln Township Police Department

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff's Department

Marquette County Sheriff's Office

Menominee Police Department

Michigan State Police

Midland Police Department

Monroe Department of Public Safety

Mt. Pleasant Police Department

Muskegon Police Department

Novi Police Department

Oscoda Township Police Department

Petoskey Department of Public Safety

Pokagon Tribal Police

Port Huron Police Department

Roscommon County Sheriff's Department

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Troy Police Department

University of Michigan Police Department

Washtenaw Co Sheriff's Office

Wayland Police Department

Western Michigan University Department of Public Service

Ypsilanti Police Department

The second phase of Michigan State Police’s roadside drug testing begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1.The Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program calls for drivers that police suspect might be impaired by controlled substances to provide a mouth swab so their saliva can be tested. The test can detect cannabis (delta 9 THC), opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and benzodiazepines.This rollout follows a year-long pilot program that was instilled after instances of crashes with fatal outcomes consistently increased over the last few years: There were 236 traffic deaths that involved drugs in 2016, and 247 in 2018."The Michigan State Police conducted a one-year Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot program, which concluded in November 2018, in five counties — Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw,” state police said in a statement. “The initial pilot provided valuable data on the performance of the oral fluid test instrument when coupled with law enforcement observed driver behavior and standardized field sobriety tests, but the overall sample size was too small to draw any definitive conclusions on the tool's usefulness for law enforcement.”The pilot program during that year indicated that most motorists suspected of being impaired tested positive for marijuana — though this included five false-positives after a blood test was administered to confirm.If a driver suspected of being impaired is stopped, a drug recognition expert (DRE) might administer a 12-step evaluation currently already in practice. The DRE might also require the driver to submit a mouth swab for testing — and refusal to provide one after a legal demand to do so is considered a civil infraction.Participating police departments include: