Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Rep. Tlaib's re-election campaign is selling 'Impeach the MF' T-shirts

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge The T-shirts are helping fuel Rashida Tlaib's re-election campaign. - VIA REP. RASHIDA TLAIB'S TWITTER PAGE
  • Via Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Twitter page
  • The T-shirts are helping fuel Rashida Tlaib's re-election campaign.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s re-election campaign is getting a jumpstart with T-shirts displaying her now-famous pledge to “impeach the motherfucker,” a reference to President Donald Trump.

With the House of Representatives moving forward with impeachment proceedings, the $29 T-shirts are certain to be popular among Democrats, independents, and maybe even some Republicans.

"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable," Tlaib tweeted Thursday. "Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! ...and yes you can even wear what you feel."



Tlaib's re-election campaign is offering six varieties of the shirts. For campaign purposes, the shirts are considered a gift for a $29 donation.  

Tlaib is up for re-election in 2020. So far, no candidates have announced intentions to run against her.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two state bills would thwart Michigan's ban on flavored nicotine vaping Read More

  2. UAW workers demand to regain concessions as part of largest GM strike in more than a decade Read More

  3. Don't go back to cigarettes. There's a loophole in Michigan's e-cigarette ban Read More

  4. If Democrats won’t do something about Trump’s corruption, they’re complicit in it Read More

  5. Lawsuit aims to stop flavored vaping ban in Michigan, saying Gov. Whitmer overstepped her authority Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...