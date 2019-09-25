Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Steam spewing from Detroit's manhole covers is subject of new lawsuit

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge Billowing steam in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Billowing steam in Detroit.

Twenty people who said they were burned by steam spewing from manhole covers in Detroit have filed suit against the company responsible for the sultry mist.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, targets Detroit Thermal, the company that operates the underground steam pipes that provide power to buildings in downtown and Midtown.

According to the suit, the company has failed to control the steam that billows from manhole covers. The company also doesn’t warn pedestrians about the scorching heat or erect barricades around near the manhole covers, the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs in the suit said they suffered pain, disfigurement, and scarring from the steam.

In March 2017, high-pressure steam ripped through a street next to Cass Tech High school, sending blinding and scalding vapor into the air.


Detroit Thermal declined to discuss the lawsuit but said in a statement that the company is investing in improvements.

"Health and safety are top priorities for Detroit Thermal,” the statement reads. “Under the direction of new ownership and local leadership, we are working every day to deliver safer, more efficient service for our customers and community. The closing of Detroit Renewable Power in March freed up hundreds of thousands of dollars to invest in improving and modernizing our natural gas facility and underground steam pipes. We strive more than anything to be a good neighbor. Our team constantly monitors the system to identify and perform any necessary maintenance."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don't go back to cigarettes. There's a loophole in Michigan's e-cigarette ban Read More

  2. Michigan cop caught with Confederate flags in his house says he just really likes 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Read More

  3. Southfield clerk Hawkins charged with tampering with absentee ballots Read More

  4. UAW workers demand to regain concessions as part of largest GM strike in more than a decade Read More

  5. Savage Love: I found out my dad’s a crossdresser. Should I talk to him about it? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...