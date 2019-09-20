Project Clean Slate will assist Detroiters with criminal record expungement applications next week

click to enlarge lusia83 / Shutterstock



Any Detroiter who is interested in getting their record expunged can learn about it and get started at the Project Clean Slate clinic on Saturday, Sept. 28.





A program of the City of Detroit, Project Clean Slate will have folks there to help anyone who qualifies to get started on their expungement application. The clinic will have attorneys on site to review criminal records and assist applicants for free.





Those with one felony and no more than two misdemeanor convictions are eligible. It also has to be at least five years since your last conviction, incarceration, or parole oversight.





Additionally, there will be information about jobs for ex offenders and job readiness programs available.



