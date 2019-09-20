News Hits

Friday, September 20, 2019

Project Clean Slate will assist Detroiters with criminal record expungement applications next week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge LUSIA83 / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • lusia83 / Shutterstock


Any Detroiter who is interested in getting their record expunged can learn about it and get started at the Project Clean Slate clinic on Saturday, Sept. 28.


A program of the City of Detroit, Project Clean Slate will have folks there to help anyone who qualifies to get started on their expungement application. The clinic will have attorneys on site to review criminal records and assist applicants for free.

Those with one felony and no more than two misdemeanor convictions are eligible. It also has to be at least five years since your last conviction, incarceration, or parole oversight.

Additionally, there will be information about jobs for ex offenders and job readiness programs available.

You must register by Monday, Sept. 23, by filling out an enrollment form.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Straight Gate International Church; 10100 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-491-8430.


