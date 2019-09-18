Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Nazi flag erected at elementary school in Michigan
By Steve Neavling
on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM
Battle Creek police are investigating after a Nazi flag was raised on a flag pole at an elementary school over the weekend.
The flag was spotted by crews working construction at Riverside Elementary School at 7 a.m. Saturday.
"The flag represents beliefs that in no way reflect our values as a district," Lakeview Schools Superintendent Blake Prewitt said in a statement to the Battle Creek Enquirer
. "It is disturbing that an individual would use school grounds as a platform to promote such ideals."
Whoever was responsible removed the American flag and replaced it with a Nazi flag sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The school has no surveillance cameras.
"We're aware of it," Sgt. Chris Rabbitt of the Battle Creek Police Department said. "We've been communicating with Lakeview School administration, keeping an eye on that or anything suspicious. ... It's more shock value than anything. Not something we want to see in our community. It's distasteful, to say the least."
