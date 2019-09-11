Black couple awarded $11.3M in racial discrimination lawsuit against Michigan Department of Corrections

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marko Law

Cedric and Lisa Griffey with lawyer Jon Marko.

Two and a half years after filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections, Lapeer County probation officer Lisa Griffey and her husband, Cedric Griffey, a deputy warden, were awarded an $11.3 million settlement on Monday.



According to WXYZ, the trial — which spanned the course of six weeks, included 10 hours of deliberations, and featured testimony from 41 witnesses — came to a close on Monday when an all-white jury awarded the Griffeys a multimillion-dollar settlement after Lisa endured years of racial harassment. Lisa claims to have been referred to as “mammy” and “the black one” by her all-white department, and, on one occasion, was asked if she wanted “chitterlings” on her pizza.



