Trump trails top 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan, new poll shows

A new Michigan poll shows President Trump trailing the top four 2020 Democratic contenders in a key battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016.
In the EPIC-MRA survey
, conducted from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, Vice President Joe Biden carried a 51 percent to 41 percent lead in a hypothetical match-up.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren led Trump 49 percent to 43 percent, while Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 presidential primary, held a 48 percent to 44 percent lead over the president.
In those match-ups, 8 percent of voters were undecided.
Sen. Kamala Harris also carried a lead over Trump – 46 percent to 43 percent – with 11 percent undecided.
The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. The survey is just the latest to show the president struggling in Michigan, which Trump won by roughly 10,000 voters, or .25 percent of all ballots cast.
“No amount of lies and lip service will stop Donald Trump’s poll numbers from sinking like a rock in Michigan,” Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes said in a statement. “With the next presidential campaign on the horizon, it’s clear Michiganders know they’ve been left behind by Donald Trump.”
A survey by Glengariff Group
in late May showed Trump trailing Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and Pete Buttigieg in Michigan.
In a statewide poll in March 2019, nearly half of Michigan residents indicated they “definitely” will not vote for Trump, compared to 20 percent who said they definitely will, according to an EPIC-MRA poll
.
Polls show Trump’s approval ratings have plunged
in other key battleground states, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
