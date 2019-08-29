News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 29, 2019

News Hits

Sasha Obama set to attend University of Michigan on Tuesday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk with their daughters Sasha and Malia, right, to attend an Easter service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., Sunday, March 31, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) - GPA PHOTO ARCHIVE / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • GPA Photo Archive / Flickr Creative Commons
  • President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk with their daughters Sasha and Malia, right, to attend an Easter service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., Sunday, March 31, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)


Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, is set to begin classes at the University of Michigan next Tuesday.


Dorm move-in is slated for Wednesday through Friday this week, though students spotted the younger Obama on campus the day before most freshman and their families began descending on the streets of Ann Arbor. Multiple unconfirmed reports suggest Sasha will be residing in the dorms.


She’ll be the first in her immediate family to pursue a public undergraduate degree, as both Michelle and Barack went to Harvard Law School and hold undergraduate degrees from Ivy League schools (Princeton for Michelle and Columbia for Barack). Malia, the older Obama daughter, is entering her third year at Harvard.


While many first kids choose Ivy League schools, Sasha will join the ranks of a number of presidential children to attend public universities. Jenna Bush Hager and Lynda Byrd Johnson Robb went to the University of Texas-Austin, while John and Stephen Ford picked Utah State University.


Though Sasha will be the first daughter of a president to go to U-M, the school has been home to many well-known politicians, artists, and athletes. Gerald Ford, Madonna, James Earl Jones, and Tom Brady all attended the university.

Another fan of Ann Arbor? Former President Barack Obama himself. He gave the 2010 U-M commencement address and has held multiple rallies on campus. He’s even a fan of Zingerman’s Deli, where patrons can find a buttery pecan pastry named in his honor.


Given the Obama family’s fondness for Ann Arbor, it’s no stretch to suggest one might run into the former first family on the streets of Michigan’s favorite college town.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The mass shooting in Detroit on Tuesday you probably didn't hear about Read More

  2. Royal Oak cop who harassed Black man in viral video has resigned Read More

  3. 2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts a 'polar coaster' winter for Great Lakes region Read More

  4. The number of Flint's special needs students has increased by 56% since the water crisis, according to report Read More

  5. Federal agents raid home of UAW president as part of ongoing corruption probe Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...