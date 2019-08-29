Gov. Whitmer says she's 'not married' to fuel tax increase

click to enlarge Tom Perkins

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign promise to “fix the damn roads” has hinged on an unpopular, languishing proposal to increase the fuel tax by 45 cents per gallon.But Whitmer indicated Wednesday she’s open to other solutions to raise the $2.5 billion that is required to make adequate road repairs."I'm not married to a 45-cent gas tax," Whitmer told. "I am married to fixing the problem. And until someone comes up with a better idea or gets serious about an alternative and has something substantive to talk about, I'm going to continue to push my solution."Republicans, who control the Legislature, have complained about the fuel tax increase but have provided no alternatives.One option, Whitmer suggested, is letting voters decide whether they prefer a higher fuel tax or a sale tax hike.A state government shutdown is looming if lawmakers can’t adopt a budget by Oct. 1.On Tuesday, Whitmer pledged to veto any budget proposal that does not include a solution to funding road repairs.