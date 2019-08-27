News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

News Hits

Racist city council candidate in Michigan withdraws from race amid backlash

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge Welcome to Marysville: A city council candidate thinks this Michigan city should be unwelcome to people of color. - MICHIGAN MUNICIPAL LEAGUE, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Michigan Municipal League, Flickr Creative Commons
  • Welcome to Marysville: A city council candidate thinks this Michigan city should be unwelcome to people of color.

A racist city council candidate in Michigan who said she wants to keep her town “a white community as much as possible” has bailed out of the race.

Jean Cramer was one of five candidate vying for three seats on the Marysville City Council when she shocked attendees at a candidate’s forum Thursday with her racist comments. A day later, she doubled down on her bigotry when questioned by reporters outside her house, saying she’s opposed to mixed-race couples and most non-white immigrants.

Cramer submitted a letter withdrawing from the race Monday after city officials, including Mayor Dan Damman, asked her to end her candidacy.



Still, Cramer’s name will appear on the Nov. 5 election ballot because state officials said April 26 was the deadline to withdraw a name.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Cramer for comment.

Marysville, which is about 55 miles northeast of Detroit, is 95.7 percent white, according to the U.S. Census.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts a 'polar coaster' winter for Great Lakes region Read More

  2. Off-duty cop spots man masturbating on his bike in Sterling Heights park Read More

  3. State bill would require kratom users to get prescription for herbal supplement Read More

  4. FBI warns of 'public corruption threat' in legal marijuana industry Read More

  5. Shri Thanedar explores running for state House after moving to Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...