Friday, August 23, 2019

Viral video shows scofflaws vandalizing scooters, attacking random people in Detroit

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge DPD/TWITTER
  • DPD/Twitter

A viral video showing young scofflaws vandalizing rental scooters and attacking random people has caught the attention of the Detroit Police Department.

DPD posted the 40-second video on Twitter on Thursday night in search of victims.

“Detroit Police has been made aware of this video circulating on social media,” DPD tweeted. “If you have been a victim of assault, or malicious destruction of property please call your local precinct so we can conduct an investigation.”



The video, overlapped with electronic music, begins with troublemakers throwing Spin and Bird scooters into the Detroit River. The hellions also pushed scooters into people and a car.

More disturbingly, the scofflaws are shown slapping, pushing and punching seemingly random people downtown and in neighborhoods.

The video ends with the group throwing boxes from the roof of a downtown building.

“And this is why I don't go downtown!!” Paul Webster responded on twitter. Another twitter user, Mark, wrote, “Visit the beautiful Detroit waterfront and get run over by a scooter. Great PR.”


