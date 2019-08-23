Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 23, 2019

Oakland County Republicans ask judge to reverse Dave Coulter's appointment to replace L. Brooks Patterson

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge The late Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson. - MICHIGAN MUNICIPAL LEAGUE, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Michigan Municipal League, Flickr Creative Commons
  • The late Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Oakland County Republicans are taking legal action in a last-ditch attempt to remove the first Democrat to become county executive.

In an amendment to a previously filed lawsuit, Republicans allege former Ferndale Mayor Dave Coulter was improperly appointed to replace L. Brooks Patterson by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners in a 11-10 vote on Aug. 16.

The complaint alleges commissioners should have been deadlocked 10-10 because one of the deciding votes was board chairman David Woodward, who had resigned Aug. 7 so he could become an eligible candidate for the executive position.
Related R.I.P. L. Brooks Patterson, a racist
R.I.P. L. Brooks Patterson, a racist
By Lee DeVito
News Hits
In a controversial and legally murky move, Woodward rescinded his resignation so he could be the 11th Democrat on the board to appoint someone from his own party.



Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Andrew “Rocky” Raczkowski is asking an Oakland County Circuit Judge to declare that Woodward illegally returned to the board after resigning, and therefore Coulter’s appointment would be unlawful.

Coulter said in a statement that he was “lawfully appointed.”

"A majority of the board of commissioners lawfully appointed me to lead Oakland County and provide stability," he said. "I embraced this great responsibility when the chief judge of Oakland County Circuit Court administered my oath of office. My administration will focus on the work ahead and not comment on the particulars of the lawsuit while litigation is pending.”

If commissioners were deadlocked within 30 days of Patterson's death, a special election would be held so voters could choose the next executive.

A Republican had held the executive position since it was created in 1974.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Without a trace of irony, Israeli flag-waving, Trump-supporting white supremacists rallied in front of the Holocaust Memorial Center Read More

  2. Viral video shows scofflaws vandalizing scooters, attacking random people in Detroit Read More

  3. Dearborn stops working with ICE amid backlash from immigration advocates Read More

  4. Detroit's Cobo Center, named after a segregationist mayor, will finally, officially be renamed next week Read More

  5. St. Clair Shores man accused of threatening to shoot 200 police officers Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...