Thursday, August 22, 2019

St. Clair Shore man accused of threatening to shoot 200 police officers

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A 30-year-old St. Clair Shores man was arrested Wednesday night after authorities said he threatened to carry out a mass shooting targeting local police officers.

click to enlarge Cory Fraser. - MACOMB COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE
  • Macomb County Prosecutors Office
  • Cory Fraser.
Cory Fraser is expected to be charged Thursday with making a false threat of terrorism, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the threat stems from a phone call and text messages between two former Wayne State University students. Fraser told his former classmate that he was angry that police officers from Wayne State, Roseville, and Warren "went after me," Smith said.



Near the end of the 20-minute phone call, Fraser allegedly said he wanted to shoot or poison the officers from the three departments. He also complained that only six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle with a suspect last month, according to the prosecutor. At that point, he said he was going to shoot 200 police officers.

Fraser was arrested about 8 p.m. by Wayne State police, who were assisted by  St. Clair Shores Police and the multi-jurisdictional Special Operations Task Force.

"Any time we get a threat like that, we have to take it seriously," Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt tells Metro Times.

Smith lauded the former classmate who called Wayne State police about the threat.

"This former classmate should be commended for her swift action, contacting the authorities regarding these very disturbing and dangerous threats," Smith said in a statement. "The specific reference to another tragic mass shooting in our nation and the desire to inflict a greater deal of harm to our local law enforcement is chilling. We will prosecute this Defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

At least 29 people nationwide are accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting since 31 people were killed in massacres in El Paso and Dayton about a month ago.

