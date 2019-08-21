Wayne County Sheriff Napoleon endorses Cory Booker for president

click to enlarge
Wayne County/U.S. Senate
Sheriff Benny Napoleon (left) and presidential candidate Cory Booker.
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, suggesting he's the best candidate to confront racial issues.
"I have known Cory Booker for years and continue to be personally inspired by his comprehensive plans to take on criminal justice reform, combat gun violence, and address the rise in violence incited by white nationalism,” Napoleon said in a statement.
“He understands the problems facing urban communities and communities of color, and is ready to lead with compassion and strength. I believe that the Democratic Party should nominate Cory, because he is just the candidate we need to energize voters in places like Detroit, who are essential to winning back the White House in 2020."
The endorsement comes as Booker, whose mother was born in Detroit, struggles to gain traction in the crowded field of Democrats. A recent Morning Consult poll
shows Booker garnering just 3 percent of the vote.
Michigan is expected to be a critical state for Democrats after President Donald Trump won by less than a percentage point. Michigan's primary election is March 10.
While in Detroit for the two-day Democratic primary debate earlier this month, Booker delivered a 30-minute speech
at St. Andrews Hall, encouraging voters to "rise up" and defeat Trump. Booker said Detroit reminded him of Baltimore.
"I love this city [Detroit] because it reminds me of this defiant spirit in America. In the aftermath of a president who wants to attack the entire city of Baltimore," Booker said. "This is the rising; the rising of Detroit — the rising of Baltimore. No matter how much a president wants to try to tear us down, we know that we love our communities and that we're willing to fight for them."
