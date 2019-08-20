Conservative ‘Detroit Jews' are reportedly plotting to use Black Detroiters to oust Tlaib

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
Rashida Tlaib.
It’s no secret that Republicans and corporate Democrats want
Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the other members of the progressive "Squad" out of Congress, a fact highlighted in a recent Jewish Telegraphic Association
piece on how they plan to
"target"
Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
As JTA
puts it in a subhead, "Rashida Tlaib must go." The well-funded
pro-Israel lobby is planning
to get involved in the local primary, and they’re banking on Black voters getting behind a Black candidate to oust a Palestinian woman.
While primary challenges are normally a healthy thing, such a plan is deeply deranged on several levels, and the story — written by someone who doesn’t appear to understand Detroit — at times misrepresents the lay of the land.
For starters, JTA
omits the level of local support for Tlaib. Recent polling on a potential race puts her far ahead of her most likely opponent
, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, by a 59-16 margin. As FiveThirtyEight
points out, the poll gave Tlaib a +55 net favorability rating among Democratic voters in her district, which is well above her net favorability rating among Democrats nationwide. Meanwhile, Tlaib's job approval in her district stands at a strong 76 percent.
In other words, Tlaib’s district likes her, even if conservative Jews and corporate Democrats do not.
It should also be noted that JTA
's sources who are plotting against Tlaib don’t live in Detroit or Tlaib’s district, as the article suggests. They are conservatives who live in Detroit’s wealthy suburbs, and that’s among the article's most outrageous parts:
I was told that there had already been outreach to Brenda Jones, the [Black] Detroit City Council president whom Tlaib defeated in last year’s primary, and who is considering another run. I was also told that pro-Israel folks were already socking away money to target Tlaib. ...
Tlaib is seen as beatable. She (barely) won a primary in a majority-black district, against several black candidates. The thinking in the room was that the African-American community in the 13th will coalesce around a single candidate — likely Jones — and that candidate would draw pro-Israel support.
Let’s be clear — conservative, suburban Jewish leaders here and around the country are planning to meddle in a local election to oust a Muslim woman, and to do so by pitting Black people against Arab people.
They are morally bankrupt.
Keep in mind that the pro-Israel lobby and suburban Jews don’t care about the Black Detroiters they’re attempting to organize against Tlaib. Does the pro-Israel lobby, JTA
, or anyone the outlet interviewed take issue with how Tlaib serves her community? There’s no mention of that, likely because she does more for her district
— which is among the nation’s poorest — than most any other representative.
But that’s irrelevant to those attempting to oust Tlaib, because what’s driving their plan is an issue on the other side of the world that has only symbolic relevance in Detroit, and Detroiters are nothing more than pawns in their game.
In short, Detroiters are being used.
JTA's
misrepresentation of how many Jews live in Detroit somewhat obscures how vile the plan is.
The rhetorical bloodletting at the Fox Theatre, and the looming battle ahead of November 2020, is deeply unsettling this community of over 70,000 Jews.
“We in this community will go against Rashida Tlaib,” said Lisa Lis, a philanthropist…
This suggests that there are 70,000 Jews who live in Tlaib’s district, and Lis is one of them. In reality, there are very few Jews in Tlaib’s district, and Lis lives in the wealthier suburb of Farmington Hills, outside of Tlaib's district.
In fact, many younger Jews are progressive and support Tlaib, including some of those moving to her district in downtown Detroit. After Israel barred her from entering Palestine last week, Jewish Voices For Peace organized a Shabbat observance with Tlaib in Detroit's New Center, at which organizers said they would be "honoring and celebrating her power and strength."
Meanwhile, JTA
fails to note that Tlaib and Jewish Rep. Andy Levin seem to have a good relationship, though in one of the story’s few moments of sanity, Rabbi Alana Alpert characterizes the plan as "deranged."
Rabbi Alpert, who was not part of the roundtable, told me that taking aim at Tlaib would be catastrophic for Jewish community relations, and for the issue that more than any other keeps Jewish community leaders awake: keeping younger Jews engaged.
“It’s not about Rashida,” said Alpert, who works closely with Tlaib and Andy Levin — the Jewish Democrat whose 9th District abuts Tlaib’s — on social justice issues like water access, transit, workers’ rights and foreclosures…
“It’s about Jews making alliances with communities of color, and not getting distracted by differences of opinion” when one agrees “80-90 percent” on the issues with Tlaib, she said. The congresswoman, Alpert said, has the support of Jewish young people moving back into Detroit from the suburbs. “We will be losing the next generation of Jews. To think we would spend energy to bring her down is deranged.”
JTA
reports that Rabbi Alpert also notes something that seems obvious to everyone except those interviewed in the story — the pro-Israel lobby targeting a Palestinian candidate who is popular in her district by attempting to pit Black people against a Muslim would be "catastrophic for Jewish community relations."
Later in the story, JTA
compares the Squad to Trump, which is classic corporate Dem, neoliberal nonsense.
The pro-Israel lay leader described the “intersectionality” advanced by “The Squad,” the quartet of freshman progressive congresswomen composed of Tlaib, Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, as the flip side of Trump. “Post-factual,” the leader called them, saying they like Trump rely on racial identity politics instead of policy.
“The weaker one is and the darker one is” determines who is “in the right,” the lay leader said of The Squad, an “anti-intellectual” posture that bodes ill for Jews and Israel.
The last sentence is conservative Jews complaining about Black, brown, and low income people sticking up for themselves, which provides a hint about motivations. It’s not surprising that a religious group at the top of the economic food chain is making this argument. Their position is threatened if the economic standing of people of color improves, and the author admits as much when he says defending low income people is a “posture that bodes ill for Jews and Israel.”
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.