News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 15, 2019

News Hits

Illegal machine gun conversion kits found in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Illegal gun conversion kits that can turn firearms into machine guns are showing up in Detroit.

The devices, which can convert any firearm into a fully automatic weapon, are linked to a Chinese website, where federal authorities suspect that thousands of them have been illegally imported into the U.S.

According to federal court records, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Chicago customs officials found nearly 3,000 packages of gun conversion devices "that are believed to have been shipped into the U.S." under false customs declarations.



"In these instances where these conversion kits are used, you can pull the trigger once and that gun will continue to fire as a machine gun," Special Agent James Deir with the ATF told WDIV 4.

"We definitely do not want those devices out on the streets. If you look at what these devices are intended to do, (they) make it very easy for individuals to shoot rapid rounds." Deir said.

According to court records, federal agents found gun conversion kits in two homes in Detroit already. Federal authorities have also arrested people in Rhode Island and Chicago for possession of gun conversion kits.

“Even if an individual doesn't have that firearm yet, but they have taken steps to buy that conversion piece with an anticipation of buying the firearm, that conversion piece which can be a simple piece of metal is illegal to possess," Deir said.

The ATF warns that even if someone ordered these items thinking it was legal, they need to contact the ATF and surrender them. If a person is caught with the illegal device, prison sentences can range up to 10 years.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak police stop Black man for 'looking suspiciously' at white woman Read More

  2. Detroit and Windsor collaborate on plan to prepare for urban warfare Read More

  3. Royal Oak police launch internal probe after Black man stopped for 'looking suspiciously' at white woman Read More

  4. Police investigate threat against Black man who outed Muskegon cop for having KKK memorabilia Read More

  5. Former Sava's employee alleges restaurant mishandled sexual assault complaint Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...