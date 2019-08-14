News Hits

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

News Hits

Detroit and Windsor collaborate on plan to prepare for urban warfare

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge ROXANNE GONZALEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock

Members of the U.S. and Canadian military, along with the FBI, FEMA, and other government and private-sector agencies, are working together in Detroit this week to develop a plan to prepare for urban warfare.

From Tuesday until Thursday, experts from both countries will come together to determine how different countries and departments will respond in the event of a chemical, biological, nuclear, or radioactive attack.

“We have been spending about a year working on this, with over 60 different agencies,” Col. Christopher McKinney, head of plans for the 46th Military Police Command, told CBC.



“This is the opportunity for senior leadership to come together with action officers from both countries to make sure that we are running through the scenario, and that we’re all in sync,” he said.

Meeting in Detroit and Windsor, members are tasked with figuring out a way to respond to the scenario of someone detonating five nuclear devices on the Ambassador Bridge.

"We're challenging the group to work together through the Canadian and American process of, how do you respond to such a massive disaster, emergency response, and safe watch," Michael Stone, two-star general and commander of the 46th military police command, told CBC.

"I often say to my task force here in the United States, 'We're training for America's worst day.' But I can honestly say we're training for Canada's [and] America's worst day," Stone said.

Stone added that the public can prepare for future emergencies by putting together a family plan should there be an event in Detroit or Windsor.

