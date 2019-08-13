Police investigate threat against Black man who outed Muskegon cop for having KKK memorabilia

click to enlarge
Police are investigating an online threat made against a Black man who outed a Muskegon cop for displaying a framed Ku Klux Klan document
at his home.
The Muskegon Township Police Department took the threat so seriously that it sent an officer to Rob Mathis’ home to warn him, MLive reports
The threat was posted in the comment section of FOX17’s Facebook page, which carried a story about the suspension of the officer, Charles Anderson.
“Those people looking at his house that took the picture, better open their eyes in the back of their head,” read the threat, directed at Mathis and his wife.
Mathis spotted the framed KKK document and several Confederate flags while touring the officer’s home, which is for sale, and revealed what he saw on Facebook on Aug. 7.
Muskegon police are investigating the officer, and the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office may reopen an investigation
into the white police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in 2009.
