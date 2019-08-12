So far, 5 candidates vying to replace L. Brooks Patterson as Oakland County executive

click to enlarge
Five people have already applied to replace L. Brooks Patterson as the next Oakland County executive.
A three-person committee — two Democrats and one Republican — will review the applications, which are due at noon Tuesday, and will hold interviews Wednesday in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Oakland County Courthouse (Building 12E) at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., in Pontiac.
The committee is represented by commissioners Marcia Gershenson, D-Bloomfield Township; Gwen Markham, D-Novi; and Thomas F. Middleton, R-Clarkston.
Applications are available on the board's website.
The two biggest names expected to vie for the seat — former Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Woodward and Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner — have not turned in their applications as of noon Monday.
The applicants are:
• Kevin Howley, a Huntington Woods business executive and Harvard Business School graduate.
• Kurt Kimmerly, of West Bloomfield, an engineer at Ford Motor Co.
• Shannon Kryla, of Pontiac, a licensed hearing instrument specialist.
• Mark Stowers of Royal Oak, a freelance writer.
• Steven White Jr. of Milford, a health care provider.
The board of commissioners, which has 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, may vote on Patterson's replacement as early as Friday. Commissioners have 30 days to appoint a new county executive after a vacancy. If they can't make a choice by then, a special election will be held.
The interim county executive is Gerald Poisson, who had served as deputy county executive under Patterson.
Patterson's funeral is Thursday.
“The Board of Commissioners is committed to working with members of the current administration to preserve L. Brooks Patterson’s legacy,” board Chief of Staff Chris Ward said in a news release. “Our focus will continue to be on leadership, transparency and good government for the people of Oakland County.”
The process of replacing Patterson has turned ugly
