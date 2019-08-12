Police investigating after man's body found on Wayne State campus

click to enlarge Wayne State University

Old Main at Wayne State University.

A custodian at Wayne Sate University found the body of a former student in a bathroom stall at Old Main on campus, authorities said Monday.Detroit police are investigating, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine the cause of death.There were no signs of foul play, and police involvement is "routine" anytime a body is found, WSU Police Chief Anthony Holt tells"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased is a 49-year-old former Wayne State student," the university said in a statement. "Because there are not any obvious signs of trauma or foul play, we do not believe there is a campus safety threat related to the death. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the deceased."